Bayern Munich in the final! Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich

The minute by minute summary of the Bayern Munich – Lyon match is on HTSPOR! Bayern Munich is the second finalist after PSG in the Champions League! The Bavarian Giant beat Lyon 3-0 with the goals of Serge Gnabry (2) and Lewandowski to the final. Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich to be played on August 23

The name of the final in the Champions League has been announced! Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0 in the semifinals and became PSG’s rival in the final. On the other hand, the Bavarian giant also won 10 Champions League matches this season! The final match between PSG, which made it to the final for the first time in its history, and Bayern Munich, who wanted to take the cup to its museum for the 6th time, will be played on 23 August.

Lyon started the game fast, could not take advantage of the positions he entered in the first 20 minutes, he got caught in two positions! In the French representative, Depay in the 5th minute and Ekambi in the 17th minute could not pass the post.

Gnabry, who took the stage in the 18th minute in Bayern Munich, led the team 1-0 with a great goal, while the 25-year-old scored the goal that made the score 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

As Lyon’s hopes were running out, Robert Lewandowski increased the gap to 3-0 in the 88th minute and determined the score of the match.

MINUTES OF THE MATCH

Only in the 5th minute of the game, Lyon got very close to the goal. Depay, who hung behind the defense, took the shot from the goalkeeper Neuer after entering the penalty area, the ball went out of the pole.

In the 9th minute, Bayern Munich produced its first danger. With Goretzka’s shot in the German giant, the ball headed for the goal and Lopes, who was in the opposite position, barely blocked the goal.

In the 11th minute, Lyon was once again close to goal. Cornet, who met with the ball on the left wing, took the shot after pulling the ball to the right, but the ball went out from the side.

In the 13th minute, Lyon once again caught his opponent missing. Meeting with the ball on the left wing, Cornet transferred his pass to Ekambi, but in defense, Boateng intervened at the last moment and prevented a critical position.

In the 17th minute, Lyon missed another incredible goal! Ekambi, who was hanging behind the defense, sent the ball to the near corner with his left foot after dodging Davies but the ball returned from the pole.

Bayern Munich went ahead 1-0 in the 18th minute! Meeting with the ball on the right wing, Gnabry carried the ball to the middle area. The young footballer, who took the shot with his left foot without entering the crowded Lyon defense, put his team 1-0 ahead with a great goal.

In the 33rd minute, Bayern Munich made the score 2-0. Lopes intervened in Lewandowski’s shot from the left wing, Perisic turned inside. Finding the bouncing ball in front of him, Gnabry scored his and his team’s 2nd goal. The 25-year-old football player scored his 9th goal in the Champions League this season.

In the 58th minute, Aouar, which met with the ball in Süle’s mistake, transferred his pass to Ekambi. Neuer took the kick of Ekambi, who met with the ball in a blank state.

Philippe Coutinho’s goal in the 79th minute was declared invalid due to offside after the VAR review.

In the 88th minute, Bayern Munich increased the difference to 3 in the standing ball. Robert Lewandowski, who rose well in the free kick used by Kimmich, headed Marcelo and Denayer, bringing the score to 3-0. The Polish star scored in all the matches he played in the Champions League and increased the number of goals to 15.



