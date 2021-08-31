Batwoman Season 3: Bridget Regan Confirmed as Poison Ivy

It’s almost time for Batwoman to return for Season 3. With this, some changes in the cast begin to be announced, such as the entry of new characters and the departure of others. The newest addition to the series is actress Bridget Regan, who will play the villain Hera Venenosa.

The presence of the actress confirms the suspicion that the villain would appear in season 3, which was aired after some tips posted in the final episode of season 2.

The Story of Poison Ivy

Regan’s character will be a former botany student at the University of Gotham, described as a passionate scientist with a brilliant mind who wants to change the world for the better.

However, along the way, the plans change after she is used as a guinea pig by a friend, who injects her with various plant toxins and turns her into the villain Poison Hera. Years later, with many powers and considered out of the game by the heroes, Hera is back and very thirsty for revenge.

The choice of Bridget Regan for the role was very pleasing to fans, who expressed a lot of confidence in the actress and excitement to see the character. With her presence confirmed in the series, Regan will have been part of the cinematographic universes of DC and Marvel, as she also participated in the series Agent Carter.

Cast changes

Apart from the arrival of Bridget Regan, other changes to the main cast were also confirmed. Actress Victoria Cartagena joins the main cast of the series. She returns to the DC universe as detective Renee Montoya, the same character she played in Gotham Season 1.

Robin Gives (Riverdale) will also feature in the 3rd season cast as Jada Jet. Meanwhile, actor Dougray Scott is leaving the series after two seasons, marking Colonel Jacob Kane’s departure from the show.

Season 3 of Batwoman is set to premiere in October 2021.