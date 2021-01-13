Batwoman: Season 2 will have Black Mask as villain

Batwoman season 2 is finally coming. The new episodes will debut soon on the American channel The CW and were produced by Warner Bros. in partnership with DC Entertainment. Among the novelties of the new season, is the villain Black Mask and the new Batwoman.

The new masked woman

The show was renewed in January and saw actress Ruby Rose, who played protagonist Kate Kane, leave the series. With that, a new heroine had to be called: Javicia Leslie.

The American actress will play Ryan Wilder, who will assume the role of Batwoman. Wilder will replace a missing Kane in the season 2 storyline.

Black Mask will be the villain of season 2

In addition to the new protagonist, the series should have a new big villain. The revelation was given by showrunner Caroline Dries.

The creator told, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, about the arrival of the Black Mask and its gang False Face Society. It has not yet been announced who will play the Black Mask in the series, but the character has already appeared in the film Birds of Prey, played by Ewan McGregor.

Dries also confirmed that the new villains will bring Gotham a new drug, called Snakebite. The fight against drugs will be the big point of the new season, as it is part of Wilder’s past problems.

That’s because the new protagonist was in prison. But, calm down, Wilder was never a drug user, she just related to a person who was using drugs, which ended up taking the character to jail unfairly.

The second season of Batwoman will debut on American TV on January 17, on The CW channels. In Brazil, the new season should arrive on January 29 on HBO and Warner channels.