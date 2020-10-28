Batwoman S2: Differences between Ryan Wilder’s costume

The costume, designed by Maya Mani of the Arrowverse based on a creation of Ocean Drive Leather, has many new features that were made specifically for the new Batwoman character.

Ryan Wilder will also don a wig as part of his Batwoman costume, but stylist Janice Workman created a new wig with Cory Roberts working on the makeup style that has been well received thanks to her attachment to the comics.

Kate’s hood had a sudden change in the middle of Batwoman season 1 and it looks like Ryan’s hood will be like that again, as hers has a chin strap.

Kate’s glove was almost completely black and had thin red stripes running down them, Ryan’s will be completely red, which is how they look in the Batwoman comics having a more linear adaptation.

According to published images, the inside of Ryan’s cape will be redder than Kate’s from Batwoman Season 1. Despite having a shade of red on her cape, Kate’s cape was mostly black on the inside.

The belt is highlighted by a big red bat in the middle that is much sharper and makes it look more memorable, plus Ryan will be wearing shorter boots compared to Kate in Batwoman.



