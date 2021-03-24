Batwoman: Mascará Negra appearing in season 2

Batwoman’s new promo reveals the arrival of one of DC’s most important villains, the Black Mask. In the video, in addition to quickly showing the antagonist, we also see Ryan (Javicia Leslie) arguing with his ex-girlfriend, Angelique (Bevin Bru).

Despite appearing only for a few seconds, the villain’s mask appears to be quite similar to that of comics. The character had not yet been featured on the Arrowverse, but fans recently saw him in Birds of Prey. In theaters, the antagonist was played by Ewan McGregor.

What to expect from the second season of Batwoman?

After the departure of actress Ruby Rose, the series gained a new protagonist and Batwoman: Ryan Wilder. The first 8 episodes of the 2nd year were focused on presenting the heroine and accompanying her adapting to the mantle.

In the last chapter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Ryan, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) go to an island where they think Kate is being imprisoned. The group believes that the character is dead, but in fact, she survived and will be an important arc for the rest of season 2, this time played by Wallis Day.

The new episodes will also focus on the Black Mask. According to production showrunner Caroline Dries, the villain is the leader of the False Face Society and will come face to face with the heroine.

You can follow the new Batwoman season on the HBO channel or on the HBO Go streaming platform.