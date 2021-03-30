Right after the screening of the last episode of Batwoman, The CW took the opportunity to release an electrifying preview to show viewers what’s next in the series.

In the title “Time Off for Good Behavior”, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more on defeating Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge), a new villain who appears in the series.

Thus, the 2×10 episode, which will air only on April 11, adds new tensions to the main plot of the production. According to the official description, Ryan Wilder will disagree directly with his team because of a problem in Gotham.

At the same time, Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to try to deal with his problems while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) discover that they have a common enemy.

Check out the full preview:

Batwoman: new hiatus marks the show’s second season

The second season of Batwoman has been running continuously since January 17th. However, since its debut, the production has already had to take a short hiatus of a week for issues involving The CW’s programming.

In this sense, it is worth noting that a new hiatus will mark the broadcast of the series, which next Sunday (4) does not show a new episode. However, the expectation for the plot to unfold is expected to increase among fans.

The Batwoman cast also features Meagan Tandy, Elizabeth Anweis, Camrus Johnson, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Gabriel Mann.

Recently, producers have also cast actress Wallis Day to replace Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, also known as the first Batwoman.

Thus, we can only wait for more news of the series!