Batwoman 2nd season: DC series winning first teaser

Since Ruby Rose’s departure from Batwoman, after the first season, fans are looking forward to seeing how the series’ future will be. Fortunately, DC immediately confirmed that the heroine’s cloak would be maintained by actress Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Batwoman’s new protagonist – and the second season, in fact, will premiere on January 17th!

To give you a little taste of what Batwoman’s second season will look like, The CW released a short teaser of the moment when Leslie, as Ryan Wilder, takes on the heroine mantle and becomes Gotham’s new vigilante.

Check out the preview:

More on Batwoman season 2

Even though the teaser suggests that Ryan will literally recycle his predecessor’s costume, it has already been said that she will win her own uniform, responsible for reflecting her more stripped-down personality and differentiating her from Ruby Rose.

In addition, everything was designed so that everyone can easily understand that she is a black super heroine, showing off her skin and hair without any obstacle.

Although the teaser is minimal, with only ten seconds, you can see the exact moment when Ryan Wilder takes on the mantle and is ready to be the new Batwoman.

Write it down already: Batwoman’s 2nd season opens on January 17th and will have Javicia Leslie in the lead role of DC’s superhero.



