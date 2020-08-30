Battletoads requirements and how to download on PC

Battletoads is a new game from the famous series of quarrelsome frogs that became known as protagonists of one of the most difficult games of all time on Nintendo 8 Bits and Mega Drive. The latest title features the frogs Rash, Zitz and Pimple on an original beat’em up adventure that evokes the style of the classic Battletoads, but expands the franchise with new features.

Released in August 2020, the game is available for download on Xbox One and PC (Steam) for the price of R $ 74.95. It is also possible to play it as part of the Xbox Game Pass, both on the console and on the computer. In the following tutorial, see the step by step how to download and the requirements for Battletoads.

The new game is a reboot of the series, which takes place many years after the original games, when Battletoads are no longer famous in their universe. To regain their fame, they join the ancient nemesis Dark Queen to face the threat of the Topians, an abstract alien race. The gameplay features cooperative multiplayer for up to three players in combat, each with a toad, and also in minigames like flying motorcycle challenges. The entire look of the game is hand-drawn and there are 30 minutes of animation with scenes from the story.

Each Battletoad has its own style of play, with some elements in common, such as the transformations that were characteristic of the game. Pimple is the strongest, with big punches in which his hands become bricks or in which he becomes a gorilla. Zitz is the fastest and attacks with combos and technological devices, in addition to turning your hands into a jackhammer. Rash offers a balanced experience and has an attack in which it brings an entire arcade to the arena.

How to download Battletoads on Xbox One

Step 1. Open the Battletoads page on TechTudo (https://www.techtudo.com.br/tudo-sobre/battletoads2019.html);

Step 2. Choose the desired platform, in the case “Xbox One”, and click “Download”;

Step 3. On the game page, make sure that the Xbox One version is selected and click on “Buy now”;

Step 4. On the game page on the Xbox Games Store, click “Buy”;

Step 5. Complete the purchase to download the game to your Xbox One.

How to download Battletoads on PC

Step 1. Open the Battletoads page on TechTudo (https://www.techtudo.com.br/tudo-sobre/battletoads2019.html);

Step 2. Choose the platform you want, in this case “Windows”, and click “Download”;

Step 3. On the game’s page on the Steam digital store, click on “+ Cart” below the images;

Step 4. Complete the purchase to download the game to your PC.

Minimum requirements & Recommended configuration

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Pentium G620

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x

DirectX: 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended configuration

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Phenom II x4 965

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260

DirectX: 11

Storage 15 GB available space



