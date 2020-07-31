Battletoads: new version of the classic gets release date

Battletoads, considered one of the most difficult games in the world, is back under a new guise. Microsoft has just confirmed, on Friday (31), that the new game from the classic beat ’em up franchise arrives on PC (Steam), Windows 10 and Xbox One on August 20, 2020, in addition to being made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers immediately after launch.

An unprecedented gameplay trailer was released to present the game’s novelties, including the local multiplayer for three players and the dreaded “bike phase”, which yielded many deaths in the 1991 NES classic.

The main difference of the new Battletoads is its graphic style, which has divided many opinions among fans. Its art and animations are made entirely by hand and refer to the current cartoons, but the gameplay still mixes beatings with stretches of platform. You will be able to choose between the frogs Rash, Zitz and Pimple on a journey to thwart the Dark Queen’s plans.

Players can enter and leave the game at any time to have fun, without affecting progress in the stages. It is also interesting to note that some bosses and levels dramatically change the gameplay, forcing you to jump over obstacles, go down scenarios avoiding leaving the screen and putting the protagonists even under the perspective of spaceship games. The new video can be seen below:



