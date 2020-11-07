Battlefield will arrive “on an unprecedented scale” late 2021

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, confirms the release window for the next Battlefield, making it clear that it is already being tested internally.

After having no less than four installments in this generation that is about to conclude – Battlefield 4, Battlefield: Hardline, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V -, the franchise will return to the load on the new consoles. Specifically, it will be at the end of next year, again in charge of DICE, which “is creating the game with the largest scale ever seen”, according to Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

It was during an investor meeting where Wilson released the news, assuring that the testing of the game has already begun internally and that thanks to the new hardware for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Swedish studio has been able to develop it with “a remarkable vision ”.

“The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to develop a true next gen vision for the franchise,” said Wilson. “Game testing is already underway internally, and the team has begun to receive very positive feedback as we have engaged our community. The next Battlefield is set to launch in late 2021, and we’re excited to share more about the game next spring. ”

A new generation battlefield

Wilson insists on the confidence that DICE will be able to reach this planned release, adding that he has also been an active part of the review of the current state of the game. “I took part in the product review last week,” says Wilson. “We rallied the entire studio around the development of Battlefield specifically. We’ve given them an extra year of development to make sure they can actually build a next-gen vision around the game. ”

As we learned recently, this new Battlefield is far from the only game in development at Electronic Arts, leaving aside, obviously, the corresponding annual installments of its sports franchises such as FIFA, Madden or NHL, for example. Before spring 2022, a new iteration of Need for Speed ​​will also arrive by Criterion Games, creators of the classic Burnout saga.



