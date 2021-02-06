Battlefield on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Electronic Arts confirms that the Battlefield for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be released this spring. We review everything we know and part of the saga.

2021 is the year of Battlefield. Electronic Arts dates the return of the DICE saga at some point in the next Christmas campaign, when it will be 3 years since the launch of their last work, Battlefield 5. Very little data we know so far, but what we do know are the steps that have led us here.

What should the new delivery have? There is nothing better than analyzing each element that defined the modern side of the saga. In this piece we will review the information that has transpired through official channels and the last steps of a leading shooter within the genre.

Bad Company 2, the popularity of Battlefield on console grew

The popularity of the Battlefield franchise was always tied to the PC. 1942, Vietnam, 2142 and the second numbered installment were its greatest exponents during a period in which it offered a different perspective from what prevailed at the beginning of the 21st century. That all-out war philosophy allowed players to engage in massive battles on land, sea, and in the air. A reflection of its origins that would be the piece on which to build future works.

But taking ground on the console was his pending issue, and Electronic Arts knew that it had to take the brand where the general public moved. Beyond Modern Combat, which passed without pain or glory for PS2 and Xbox (including 360), Battlefield: Bad Company was the beginning of the road. He did it by launching the engine owned by the Swedes, Frostbite, in a title that was committed to making the players shape the stage at will.

That first foray, also driven by the tiny Battlefield 1943 project, was the breeding ground for the arrival of its sequel. The sub-series took shape with Bad Company 2, which bet on a style of play focused on guerrilla warfare, of skirmishes over massive warfare.