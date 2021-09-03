Battlefield Mobile Appears On Google Play Store: First Details And Images

Battlefield Mobile: Although the title cannot be downloaded yet, the title page provides detailed information about its contents. The release of Battlefield Mobile on iOS and Android mobile devices is not expected until 2022, but the title has appeared by surprise in the Google Play Store. The page is fully accessible, although of course the download button is not enabled yet. What they do offer are some fairly detailed brushstrokes of the main features that it will incorporate. Developed by Industrial Toys in collaboration with EA DICE, the mobile version brings “total war” to this type of hardware.

“Assemble your squad and lead the charge! The Battlefield saga has come to mobile with all your favorite FPS combats, high quality team play ”and the usual level of destruction of the series. According to the official description, players will be able to access classic and new maps and game modes. In addition to customizable weapons and other gadgets, we will control vehicles and combat tanks. “Destroy the battlefield by destroying large-scale scenarios.”

Classes, customization and more

Electronic Arts promises that the gaming experience will follow the lines of Battlefield, whether it is “escaping from a collapsing tower” or parachuting “off a building while firing a rocket launcher.” Assault, Support, Medic, and Recon are the classes that will be available. On the other hand, each of the characters will be able to use different types of weapons and builds, which will open the doors to customization and strategy:

“Find your play style and customize your soldier to maximize his capabilities. Weapons, gadgets, skins and more can be customized and upgraded to suit the chosen class. War heroes with unique narratives prepare for battle ”.