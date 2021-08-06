Battlefield Could Get a New Game Every Two Years, says EA

It’s been some time since the Battlefield series games began to adopt a spaced out period between each release, but during a meeting with investors Andrew Wilson, executive director of Electronic Arts, hinted that the franchise could return to have new titles to every two years.

It’s worth mentioning that this was the launch scheme for the series for quite a while a little over a decade ago, keeping a slightly smaller spacing between games that were made available for consoles and PC – just to cite as an example, Battlefield Vietnam, Battlefield 2 and Battlefield 2142 were not two years apart.

And you, what do you think of the idea of having a new Battlefield in shorter spaces of time? Do you believe this could have some kind of negative impact on the franchise? Leave your message in the space below for comments.