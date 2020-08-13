Battlefield and Street Fighter 5 series are cheaper

Several games in the Battlefield franchise are priced cheaper on the Steam (PC) platform with discounts of up to 80% and are highlights of the week.

The PlayStation Store, in turn, continues to drive the Winter Promotion and is the only store with seasonal offers today, with new discounts on games for PlayStation 4 (PS4), such as Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019.

The Epic Games Store no longer has promotions, but offers Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection for free from August 13 to 20. See below the titles that are cheaper this week.

Steam

Shooting game fans are well served on the Valve platform with “Midweek Madness”, which is on sale with the Battlefield franchise, including both full games and expansions. In addition, there are inviting prices on titles like Dead Cells, Borderlands 3 and Hollow Knight, as well as a section entirely dedicated to “small studios with big ideas”.

Battlefield 5 – R $ 71.70;

Battlefield 1 – 73.63;

Battlefield 4 – 49.75;

Battlefield 3 – 39.80;

Battlefield Bad Company 2 – R $ 14.75;

Dead Cells – R $ 28.49;

GTA 5 – R $ 34.99;

Hollow Knight – R $ 13.99;

Borderlands 3 – R $ 59.95;

Worms W.M.D – R $ 19.97;

Papers, Please – R $ 8.49.

PlayStation 4 (PS4)

The Winter Promotion in the PlayStation 4 (PS4) store runs until August 20th and there are some rotating offers, including the recent addition of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, which includes all the fighters released to date. Other highlights, which are among the most desired games, are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Batman: Arkham Collection.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – R $ 77.92;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – R $ 149.43;

Doom Eternal Standard Edition – R $ 124.49;

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition – R $ 74.99;

Batman: Arkham Collection – R $ 62.47;

Mortal Kombat 11 – 79.96;

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – R $ 149.94;

Hitman 2 – $ 49.99

Xbox one

This week, Microsoft promotes new offers to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, a service required to play online on Xbox One. There are a few other offers in titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Gears 5 that are due to end this Thursday (13). , so you need to check each page and guarantee the games of interest as soon as possible.

ARK: Survival Evolved – R $ 52.20;

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – R $ 62.50;

Gears 5 – R $ 89.40;

Dragon Ball FighterZ – R $ 62.50;

Human Fall Flat – R $ 13.05;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – R $ 171.75;

GreedFall (Live Gold) – R $ 38.73;

7 Days to Die (Live Gold) – R $ 74.50;

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (Live Gold) – R $ 7.25;

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle (Live Gold) – R $ 118.40;

Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition (Live Gold) – R $ 149.40.



