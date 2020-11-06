Battlefield 6 will be released in late 2021, confirms EA

In a meeting with some investors, Andrew Wilson, executive director of Electronic Arts, revealed that Battlefield 6 will be released in late 2021, with an exact date to be announced later.

It is worth mentioning that usually the titles in the series are released every two years, but in the case of the next game the team decided to offer an extra year for DICE, considering that it will mark the series debut in the next generation of consoles and also promises “A scale never seen before”.

During the conversation, the executive also took the opportunity to say that we will also have a new Need for Speed ​​coming to stores in the fiscal year 2021, which extends until March 2022.

This new racing game will be under the care of Criterion Games, which previously worked on Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted and Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit.

Are you looking forward to seeing both series on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



