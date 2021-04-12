Battlefield 6 has new information leaked by insider

Battlefield 6: Electronic Arts is known to have been working on Battlefield 6 for some time, and leaks would inevitably happen at some point. The latest ones hit the internet last weekend and are courtesy of Tom Henderson, who made several updates to his Twitter profile.

The first of these is related to the game map. In addition to the image that is following, it was mentioned that the clashes in this episode will possibly be located in Kazakhstan, but there is also the possibility that this setting will be in Hawaii or Vietnam.

On top of these ideas, the All Thing Games profile on Twitter created some concepts for possible areas of the game. Check out:

The trailer is upon us! 🌴🚀

Extreme climatic conditions

Henderson goes on to say that the data he obtained is related to the game trailer (which apparently will be released sometime in May), and shows a major hurricane wreaking havoc on part of the map – and apparently it will be a key element of game mechanics , which will also feature several moments of aerial battles and more.

