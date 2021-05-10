Battlefield 6 Could Be Announced In The Next Few Days

Battlefield 6: Last month an insider leaked some information about the impending Battlefield 6, and now all the rumors have gained a little more credibility, all thanks to the German band 2Wei, who posted on Twitter:

Happy Monday! Two new game trailers with our music coming this week. — 2WEI (@2WEIMUSIC) May 10, 2021

“Happy Monday! Two new game trailers featuring our music will be released this week.” It turns out that one of the game’s leaked trailers already had a group song, so just connect the dots to imagine which game they must be talking about.

Battlefield’s official Twitter profile also posted a teaser of the game this afternoon, saying “Do you know what word rhymes with ‘soon’ in English? June. BUM!”:

As EA itself had already hinted that the revelation of the new Battlefield was just a matter of time, it seems that fans have plenty of reasons to look forward to more news very soon!

What would you like to see in the next game in the series? Tell us in the comments below!