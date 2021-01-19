Battlefield 6 can be a soft reboot for current

If information that is running yields to confirm itself at some point, DICE can make the announcement of Battlefield 6 not only for the current generation, but also for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

As mentioned in a video published on TheLongSensation channel on YouTube (check out more below), the new game will have modern confrontations as it was seen in Battlefield 3. If you’re curious, apparently the past generation won’t limit the game’s potential in newer video games, but it will arrive with some differences.

One of the differences already mentioned, for example, is the fact that apparently the multiplayer will have limited scenarios in terms of destruction and only 64 simultaneous players, while on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S the first restriction falls apart and the combatant capacity rises to 128.

Remember, Battlefield 6 is already in development at DICE, but has not yet been officially shown to the public.