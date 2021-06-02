Battlefield 4, Among Amazon Prime Gaming’s Free Games For June 2021

Amazon Prime: Within days of the sixth major installment officially unveiled, players can relive one of the previous titles. Amazon Prime subscribers can now enjoy Battlefield 4 completely free of charge. Prime Gaming has announced the list of titles that can be added to the library permanently, among which is the title of EA DICE (copy for Origin on PC). There are a few days until the new Battlefield is uncovered, so it’s a good time to return to the battlefield with one of the previous games.

Users who want to get Battlefield 4 for free must be logged in with their Amazon Prime account. In addition, it is necessary to have linked the account with Twitch. From now until June 21 it will be possible to claim it. As if that weren’t enough, Amazon Prime Gaming offers more free video games, which you can see below.

Other free games from Prime Gaming in June

BFF or Die (until July 1)

Newfound Courage (until July 1)

Lost in Harmony (until July 1)

Batman: The Telltale Series (until July 1)

Mugsters (until July 1)

Spitkiss (until July 1)

Frog Climbers (until June 25)

Mana Spark (until June 18)

Bombslinger (until June 11)

Faraway: Director’s Cut (until June 4)

Battlefield will return twice. In addition to the title that is being developed for PCs and consoles of previous and new generation, the studio is working on a title totally designed for mobile devices, which will come out later. As for the sixth installment, the intention is that it reaches the market at the end of 2021. And when will the presentation be? Electronic Arts has reported that the reveal will take place on June 9 through the official channel on YouTube. The war will be back very soon.