Battlefield 3 surprise by Amazon Prime!

Daniel Kucher
We see that the players have been made happy by the distributor companies recently. A new one was added by Amazon to the good news such as the free games provided by Epic Games and the Steam Autumn Sale. Battlefield 3 is distributed free of charge to Amazon Prime Gaming members. You can add the popular game to your Origin library with code provided by Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Gaming distributes Battlefield 3 for free

Battlefield 3 has started to be distributed free of charge by Amazon Prime Gaming, one of these services. On the page available here, you can get the Origin code for Battlefield 3 and then add the game to your library. While this offer is valid until December 30, if you add the game to your library, you can play it forever.

Battlefield 3 system requirements

After the opportunity offered by Amazon, let’s remember the system requirements of the game. Below you can see the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game, respectively.

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.0GHz
  • Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI video card
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: Windows Vista or Windows 7
  • Storage: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB

Recommended System Requirements

  • Processor: Quad core Intel or AMD
  • Graphics: DirectX 11 Nvidia or AMD ATI card, GeForce GTX 460, Radeon Radeon HD 6850
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
  • Hard Disk: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB
