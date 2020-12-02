Battlefield 3 surprise by Amazon Prime!

We see that the players have been made happy by the distributor companies recently. A new one was added by Amazon to the good news such as the free games provided by Epic Games and the Steam Autumn Sale. Battlefield 3 is distributed free of charge to Amazon Prime Gaming members. You can add the popular game to your Origin library with code provided by Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime Gaming distributes Battlefield 3 for free
Battlefield 3 has started to be distributed free of charge by Amazon Prime Gaming, one of these services. On the page available here, you can get the Origin code for Battlefield 3 and then add the game to your library. While this offer is valid until December 30, if you add the game to your library, you can play it forever.
Battlefield 3 system requirements
After the opportunity offered by Amazon, let’s remember the system requirements of the game. Below you can see the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game, respectively.
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.0GHz
- Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI video card
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Windows Vista or Windows 7
- Storage: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB
Recommended System Requirements
- Processor: Quad core Intel or AMD
- Graphics: DirectX 11 Nvidia or AMD ATI card, GeForce GTX 460, Radeon Radeon HD 6850
- RAM: 4GB
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- Hard Disk: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB