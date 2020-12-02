Battlefield 3 surprise by Amazon Prime!

We see that the players have been made happy by the distributor companies recently. A new one was added by Amazon to the good news such as the free games provided by Epic Games and the Steam Autumn Sale. Battlefield 3 is distributed free of charge to Amazon Prime Gaming members. You can add the popular game to your Origin library with code provided by Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Gaming distributes Battlefield 3 for free

Battlefield 3 has started to be distributed free of charge by Amazon Prime Gaming, one of these services. On the page available here, you can get the Origin code for Battlefield 3 and then add the game to your library. While this offer is valid until December 30, if you add the game to your library, you can play it forever.

Battlefield 3 system requirements

After the opportunity offered by Amazon, let’s remember the system requirements of the game. Below you can see the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game, respectively.

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.0GHz

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI video card

RAM: 2 GB

Operating System: Windows Vista or Windows 7

Storage: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB

Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Quad core Intel or AMD

Graphics: DirectX 11 Nvidia or AMD ATI card, GeForce GTX 460, Radeon Radeon HD 6850

RAM: 4GB

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Hard Disk: Disk Version 15 GB / Digital version 10 GB



