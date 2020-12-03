Battlefield 3, free for all Amazon Prime subscribers

The PC version of the EA classic DICE is available to subscribers of the service, in its Origin version. Prime Gaming offers Battlefield 3 completely free right now.

The game from the creators of Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available to anyone with an active Amazon Prime account. Simply link your account with your Twitch account to enjoy free games every month. In addition, you can get the EA DICE title if you are using the 30-day free trial, although if you do not want to renew you must cancel the automatic renewal, which is usually active as standard.

Battlefield 3 is a shooter originally released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The saga has continued to evolve with new installments. In addition to Battlefield 4, the Swedish studio designed Battlefield 1, set in World War I, as well as its most recent fifth installment, which goes forward in time, specifically to the Second Great War. As is usual in the saga, it incorporates a campaign mode, although its strong point is usually multiplayer.

How to get it for free on PC

To be able to enjoy Battlefield 3 at no additional cost, you will only need to have an Amazon Prime account. Access this link logged in with your account and you will see a good number of accessories and games. Look for the video game icon and click on “more information.” You will receive a code for Origin, which you can redeem to enjoy the title. Although it is not a Steam code, almost all EA games need their launcher in one way or another to work.

EA DICE is currently working on Battlefield VI, which is still unknown, other than that it is in development and that it will be released in 2021, without any last minute delay. The developers announced that the content plan for the fifth chapter had already concluded, as was the one for Star Wars Battlefront 2.



