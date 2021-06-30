Battlefield 2042 will make use of DLSS technology in NVIDIA RTX graphics

Battlefield 2042: Electronic Arts closes a collaboration agreement with NVIDIA: Battlefield 2042 will take advantage of the main technologies of the RTX range on PC. Electronic Arts and DICE are partnering with NVIDIA to take advantage of the latest technologies in the RTX range in Battlefield 2042. The publisher confirms that the shooter will make use of DLSS, a feature that allows you to gain performance without losing graphics quality thanks to AI reconstruction techniques.

It will also take advantage of NVIDIA Reflex, a low latency mode that allows you to gain in reaction speed compared to the traditional method. “EA and DICE’s partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience thanks to next-generation GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-driven performance boost from NVIDIA DLSS, and the low-latency mode from NVIDIA Reflex.” Electronic Arts explains in a press release.

Next season: EA Play 2021

Battlefield 2042 was one of the big announcements prior to the spotlights of E3 2021. The company summons us to next July 22 to know news about the return of the brand. Specifically, what we can expect from EA Play is the unveiling of the new experience created exclusively by DICE Los Angeles.

“This experience will be completely new, with which the players of always will feel at home”, they emphasize again. It is not the first time that the Swedes share some details about this mode. In the digital presentation that MeriStation attended, its managers referred to it as “a love letter for Battlefield fans and one in which veteran players will feel at home.” Will it be a reinterpretation of the Titan mode from Battlefield 2142? Will it be something more ambitious? No further data has emerged.

For its part, Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to launch on October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. It will do so in several editions and weeks after the celebration of its open beta.