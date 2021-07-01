Battlefield 2042 Will Have Nvidia DLSS and Reflex On PC

Battlefield 2042: Here we have more information regarding Battlefield 2042, this time aimed at editing the game for the computer and associated with some additional features for those who have NVIDIA cards.

In a message posted on the Battlefield Bulletin Twitter profile, it was mentioned that this edition will support DLSS and Reflex, which are image upscaling with artificial image intelligence (which creates higher resolutions than native and with lower performance cost ) and low latency mode in the computer version of the game, respectively.

It is noteworthy that recently it was also revealed that this new edition of the game will have bots to complete the matches if there is not the required number of people to start the confrontations.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22nd in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.