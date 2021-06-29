Battlefield 2042 Will Have Bots In Matches To Fill The Servers

Battlefield 2042: We already know that the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC version of Battlefield 2042 will feature up to 128 players in each match, which can be difficult to reach every time. Therefore, developer DICE has confirmed that it will fill its servers with bots whenever necessary to prevent fewer people from playing in their matches.

Of course, the studio always prioritizes humans, so you will always be placed on a server with as many real players as possible. Still, we have to remember it can be difficult to gather so many people at all times, especially if you are in a region where the game is not that popular.

According to DICE, up to 64 bots can be placed in a match to fill the map, which can certainly make the game a lot easier at times. This is something that could be resolved with cross-play between console versions, but the developer has yet to confirm whether the title will have this feature.

Those who prefer to play Battlefield 2042 on PS4 and Xbox One shouldn’t have so many problems, after all, there will be a limit of 64 players per game. Besides being a number of people much easier to find, we have to remember that the installed base of these consoles is even bigger than the new generation ones.

Are you excited to try the new game in the Battlefield franchise? Let us know in the comments if you plan to acquire the title on October 22nd this year!