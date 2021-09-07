Battlefield 2042 Will Be The Posthumous Work of Michael K. Williams

Battlefield 2042: The 54-year-old American actor has been found dead at his home and the hypotheses point to a possible overdose.The interpreter Michael K. Williams, known for his roles in series such as The Wire or Boardwalk Empire, has died in his apartment in the Brooklyn neighborhood, in the United States. Although the cause of death has not been officially revealed, police sources in The New York Post point to a possible overdose. The 54-year-old African-American actor has also participated in several video games in the Battlefield saga. In addition to the fourth installment, he will be present at Battlefield 2042, which will premiere as one of his posthumous works.

Electronic Arts has echoed the news and has published a brief statement on social networks: “Today we mourn the tragic loss of Michael K. Williams,” EA underlines in the official account of Battlefield 2042 “. “Her work on him is second only to his incredible presence. Our thoughts and support go out to his loved ones and to his fans around the world. ”

Omar Little and much more

Michael K. Williams made his success as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire, but the actor’s list of triumphs continues on Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Territory. During his professional career he has been nominated for Emmy Awards four times. On the other hand, his next project was announced last week and was about the life of world heavyweight champion George Foreman. In addition, in just a few days, on September 20, the Emmys will be delivered, in which Williams is one of the candidates for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work in Lovecraft Territory.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled for October 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game developed by EA DICE will not have a campaign mode, as it is specifically focused on multiplayer. Be that as it may, Michael K. Williams has captured his talent.