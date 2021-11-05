Battlefield 2042, When Will It Be Possible To Preload On PC, PS5, PS4 And Xbox?

Battlefield 2042: EA DICE shares the dates when the Battlefield 2042 preload will begin on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox. Early Access will begin on November 12. Battlefield 2042 announces the dates on which it will be able to begin preloading on all systems where it will be released. Whether you are on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC, from EA DICE they indicate the exact day and time to make room for it on your platform. We tell you when.

When will Battlefield 2042 be pre-loaded?

So far the size of the installation has not transcended, so we must wait for the preload to begin to find out. The study has not ruled either if it will have an update on the first day, or if, on the contrary, the game is already prepared to go out with the files that are installed.

The date varies depending on the platform. On Xbox it will start on November 6 at 08:00 CET. Four days later, on November 10, it will happen on PlayStation and PC.

Then we leave you with the dates.

Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

November 6th

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 08:00 hours

Spain (Canary Islands): at 07:00

Argentina: at 04:00

Bolivia: at 03:00 hours

Brazil: at 04:00

Chile: at 04:00 hours

Colombia: at 02:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 01:00 hours

Cuba: at 03:00

Ecuador: at 02:00 hours

El Salvador: at 01:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 03:00

United States (PT): at 03:00

Guatemala: at 01:00 hours

Honduras: at 01:00

Mexico: at 01:00

Nicaragua: at 01:00

Panama: at 02:00 hours

Paraguay: at 04:00 hours

Peru: at 02:00

Puerto Rico: at 03:00

Dominican Republic: at 03:00

Uruguay: at 04:00 hours

Venezuela: at 03:00

PS5 and PS4

November 10 at 00:00 local time

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 00:00

Argentina: at 00:00

Bolivia: at 00:00 hours

Brazil: at 00:00

Chile: at 00:00

Colombia: at 00:00

Costa Rica: at 00:00 hours

Cuba: at 00:00

Ecuador: at 00:00

El Salvador: at 00:00

United States (Washington D.C.): at 00:00

United States (PT): at 00:00

Guatemala: at 00:00

Honduras: at 00:00

Mexico: at 00:00

Nicaragua: at 00:00

Panama: at 00:00

Paraguay: at 00:00

Peru: at 00:00

Puerto Rico: at 00:00

Dominican Republic: at 00:00

Uruguay: at 00:00

Venezuela: at 00:00

PC

November 10

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 am

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 am

Argentina: at 07:00

Bolivia: at 06:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 07:00

Chile: at 07:00

Colombia: at 05:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 04:00 hours

Cuba: at 07:00 hours

Ecuador: at 05:00 hours

El Salvador: at 04:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 06:00

United States (PT): at 06:00

Guatemala: at 04:00 hours

Honduras: at 04:00 hours

Mexico: at 04:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 04:00 hours

Panama: at 05:00 hours

Paraguay: at 07:00

Peru: at 05:00

Puerto Rico: at 06:00

Dominican Republic: at 06:00

Uruguay: at 07:00 hours

Venezuela: at 06:00