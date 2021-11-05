Battlefield 2042, When Will It Be Possible To Preload On PC, PS5, PS4 And Xbox?

Battlefield 2042: EA DICE shares the dates when the Battlefield 2042 preload will begin on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox. Early Access will begin on November 12. Battlefield 2042 announces the dates on which it will be able to begin preloading on all systems where it will be released. Whether you are on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC, from EA DICE they indicate the exact day and time to make room for it on your platform. We tell you when.
When will Battlefield 2042 be pre-loaded?
So far the size of the installation has not transcended, so we must wait for the preload to begin to find out. The study has not ruled either if it will have an update on the first day, or if, on the contrary, the game is already prepared to go out with the files that are installed.
The date varies depending on the platform. On Xbox it will start on November 6 at 08:00 CET. Four days later, on November 10, it will happen on PlayStation and PC.
Then we leave you with the dates.
Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
November 6th
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 08:00 hours
Spain (Canary Islands): at 07:00
Argentina: at 04:00
Bolivia: at 03:00 hours
Brazil: at 04:00
Chile: at 04:00 hours
Colombia: at 02:00 hours
Costa Rica: at 01:00 hours
Cuba: at 03:00
Ecuador: at 02:00 hours
El Salvador: at 01:00 hours
United States (Washington D.C.): at 03:00
United States (PT): at 03:00
Guatemala: at 01:00 hours
Honduras: at 01:00
Mexico: at 01:00
Nicaragua: at 01:00
Panama: at 02:00 hours
Paraguay: at 04:00 hours
Peru: at 02:00
Puerto Rico: at 03:00
Dominican Republic: at 03:00
Uruguay: at 04:00 hours
Venezuela: at 03:00
PS5 and PS4
November 10 at 00:00 local time
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00
Spain (Canary Islands): at 00:00
Argentina: at 00:00
Bolivia: at 00:00 hours
Brazil: at 00:00
Chile: at 00:00
Colombia: at 00:00
Costa Rica: at 00:00 hours
Cuba: at 00:00
Ecuador: at 00:00
El Salvador: at 00:00
United States (Washington D.C.): at 00:00
United States (PT): at 00:00
Guatemala: at 00:00
Honduras: at 00:00
Mexico: at 00:00
Nicaragua: at 00:00
Panama: at 00:00
Paraguay: at 00:00
Peru: at 00:00
Puerto Rico: at 00:00
Dominican Republic: at 00:00
Uruguay: at 00:00
Venezuela: at 00:00
PC
November 10
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 am
Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 am
Argentina: at 07:00
Bolivia: at 06:00 o’clock
Brazil: at 07:00
Chile: at 07:00
Colombia: at 05:00 hours
Costa Rica: at 04:00 hours
Cuba: at 07:00 hours
Ecuador: at 05:00 hours
El Salvador: at 04:00 hours
United States (Washington D.C.): at 06:00
United States (PT): at 06:00
Guatemala: at 04:00 hours
Honduras: at 04:00 hours
Mexico: at 04:00 hours
Nicaragua: at 04:00 hours
Panama: at 05:00 hours
Paraguay: at 07:00
Peru: at 05:00
Puerto Rico: at 06:00
Dominican Republic: at 06:00
Uruguay: at 07:00 hours
Venezuela: at 06:00