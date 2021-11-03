Battlefield 2042: Since When Will It Be Playable On Xbox Game Pass And EA Play?

Battlefield 2042: The multiplayer title from EA DICE allows you to try 10 hours of gameplay, while EA Play Pro members on PC can enjoy it without limit. Battlefield 2042 will not be delayed any further. Although it was planned for the month of October, the developer needed a little more time to make her vision of the video game come true. The most recent beta still had some bugs, but EA DICE has announced that the commercial version will include many improvements. It will be on November 19 when all players can fight on the battlefield, although EA Play, EA Play Pro and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC subscribers will have the possibility to do so in advance.

For some time now, the EA Play service has also made its way to consoles. In fact, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC have the content at their disposal without any additional payment (not so for the console itself). This opens the door to the possibility of testing many of EA’s games in advance, for 10 hours. Battlefield 2042 is one of them, so all members will be able to play it before launch, starting on November 12.

EA Play Pro, only on PC

It should be noted that Electronic Arts offers a premium subscription, known as EA Play Pro. The main difference is that there is no limitation of hours in games that are released in advance. Right now it is only available in the PC client, so it is not possible to enjoy these advantages on consoles, neither previous nor new generation.

Battlefield 2042 does not have a campaign, as the developers have preferred to focus on its multiplayer modes. It will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Currently, there are no plans to add mouse and keyboard support to consoles, although EA DICE is looking into the possibility of doing so in the future. They will only do this if it doesn’t interfere with crossover play, in order to keep games as clean as possible.