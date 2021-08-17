Battlefield 2042 Shows a New Teaser Gameplay of Irish, the Fifth Specialist

DICe shows the key abilities of Irish, the fifth specialist to join the roster of playable characters in Battlefield 2042, in action.Battlefield 2042 has shared a small gameplay teaser of its new and fifth operator: Kimble ‘Irish’ Graves. The soldier, known for his participation in the Battlefield 4 campaign, will deploy a series of gadgets on the battlefield to help him survive.

Below this paragraph you can see the clip, where DICE focuses on the use of its main gadgets. The first one we see is the DCS drop-down coverage, which as its name suggests will allow you to create a safe environment anywhere. He will be able to take cover to save himself from all the projectiles that come from the front.

Second we see the APS-36 system. Yes, that box that looks like an ammunition package is actually a device capable of deflecting all the explosives within reach. If a rocket launcher missile is thrown at your position, this will be able to avoid impact. In addition, his passive ability allows him to distribute armor packs and other bonuses to his companions when taking down enemies.

Irish, a marine now turned No-Pat

“Kimble‘ Irish ’Graves is a natural leader and the commander of the specialists aboard the Exodus. Originally from Brooklyn (New York), his natural leadership qualities and his combat skills help him protect the homeless, ”Electronic Arts explained on its official website. “Having learned first-hand the cost of war when he was a Marine, this skilled engineer is dedicated to protecting both his patrol and those who cannot fight for themselves.”

The popular character will also have his site as part of the reserve bonuses. Completing the pre-order will give you his Legendary Battle-Hardened skin, as well as early access to the open beta, the epic ‘Mr. Chompy ‘, a player card background, a badge, and the epic ACB-90 takedown knife.

Remember that Battlefield 2042 will be released from October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.