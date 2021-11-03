Battlefield 2042 Pulls Nostalgia In New Portal Gameplay

Battlefield 2042: The new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 focuses on the Portal figure, which will allow us to play the contents of previous installments. Battlefield 2042 has published a new video where Portal is the absolute protagonist. We are talking about one of the pillars of the experience, which takes players through the contents of Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 1942 along with a powerful game mode editor. You can see it in the header of this news.

New Battlefield Portal Details

The video shows a first look at some of the maps that will be available from day one, such as Puerto de Arica, Valparaiso, Canales de Noshahr and Frontera del Caspio, among others. From EA DICE they assure that at launch we will be able to find “predetermined experiences that will allow you to relive these classic maps, as well as their factions, weapons, gadgets and classes”.

The editor will be available via web browser. To start building your experiences, you don’t need to have the game, just an Electronic Arts account. You can release your experiences so other players can play them. It will be from within the Battlefield Portal when you can test it in situ and join other creations.

Remember that this experience is separate from the normal multiplayer of Battlefield 2042. While playing in Portal you will continue to receive experience points with which to unlock equipment for the competitive. This way you can follow your progress playing, for example, the contents of Bad Company 2. All the weapons and tools of the previous titles are unlocked from the beginning.

At MeriStation we had the opportunity to chat with Justin Wiebe, Senior Design Director at Ripple Effect Studios, the team in charge of this part of the offering. During the interview we told each other that Battlefield Portal “is a love letter to the fans.” “We want to offer these classic experiences that fans remember in their memory, but may not have played in a long time. We follow that rule instead of dedicating ourselves to modern video games that have been released later, because many players are still playing them; there was no point in remastering them, “he said. You can read the complete interview here.

Remember that Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to launch on November 19 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.