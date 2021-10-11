Battlefield 2042 Producer Explains Why Studios Don’t Engage With Fans

Battlefield 2042: Community toxicity is the main reason developers don’t have a fluid dialogue with players. The attitude of the gaming community is one of the reasons why studios do not intersperse messages with users. This was explained by Ben Walke, producer of Battlefield 2042, in an entry published on Reddit. In his words, toxicity often makes an appearance, something that directly affects developers.

“Day 1 of the beta and we have already entered the terrain that people are losing their jobs. Have you ever wondered why developers don’t interact with players in the industry? ”He asks himself rhetorically. “There is a valid way to offer feedback. I don’t think anyone on the team is against receiving it when it is done in a constructive way. But the amount of personal attacks I’ve seen in a few hours since we launched [the beta] has been disappointing. ”

The beta is not a reflection of the current product

Like all beta, the build was not final and still had a problem. In the official presentation, EA DICE recalled that this version is several months old, an explanation that was accompanied by a video that demonstrates the progress made throughout these weeks. Walker himself has emphasized this fact: “The beta was extracted a few months ago from our main build.” From that moment on, attention has focused on correcting bugs and improving the stability of the product.

Battlefield 2042 was scheduled for the month of October, but it will finally be released on November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S. The difference between the new and previous generation versions will be in the number of players, in addition to other aspects related to its visual appearance.

On this occasion, EA DICE has dispensed with the main campaign, so everything will be focused on multiplayer.