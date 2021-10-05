Battlefield 2042 Open Beta; Dates, How To Access And PC Requirements

Battlefield 2042: We tell you when the open beta of Battlefield 2042 begins, how to access it and what are its requirements to be able to play on PC and much more. Battlefield 2042 confirms the dates and availability of its long-awaited open beta. Players will be able to fight between October 6 and 9, including the early access period. We tell you what it includes, how to get it and its latest trailer, which you can find at the head of this news.

Dates

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will celebrate its Early Access on October 6 and 7; All those who reserve the game, or are members of EA Play, will be able to immerse themselves in advance in any of the versions where it will be put on sale. On the other hand, it will not be until the second phase when the access restriction is removed: the beta will be available to the entire community on October 8 and 9.

Content

During the four days you will have access to the Orbital map, the same one in which the alpha game test was held, in its version for conquest mode. The specialists available correspond to the four who spearheaded the announcement of the game: Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pytor ‘Boris’ Guskovsky and Wikus ‘Casper’ Van Daele. Naturally, any progress you make on it will be reset for the full launch. The equipment included in the beta has not been revealed.