Battlefield 2042 Open Beta; Date, Time And How To Download It On PS5, PS4, PC And Xbox

Battlefield 2042: We tell you when the open beta of Battlefield 2042 begins, how to access it and what are its requirements to be able to play on PC and much more. Battlefield 2042 celebrates its long-awaited open beta. Players can battle between October 6-9, which includes the early access period now available. We tell you what it includes, how to get it and its latest trailer, which you can find at the head of this news.

When and at what time is the open beta of Battelfield 2042

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will celebrate its early access on October 6 and 7 from 9:00 AM Spanish time; All those who reserve the game, or are members of EA Play, will be able to immerse themselves in advance in any of the versions where it will be put on sale. On the other hand, it will not be until the second phase when the access restriction is eliminated: the beta will be available to the entire community from 8 at 9:00 a.m. to 10 October.