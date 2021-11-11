Battlefield 2042: Minimum And Recommended Requirements To Play On PC

Battlefield 2042: We tell you all the minimum and recommended requirements to play EA DICE’s latest work, Battlefield 2042, on PC. Can your computer? Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to launch on November 19 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. However, some users will be able to access from November 12 according to the edition or subscription they have chosen. Here we tell you how and what system you need to run it on a computer.

To start playing on the 12th, you must have reserved the Gold or Ultimate edition of Battlefield 2042. If not, you can choose one of the EA Play modes. Subscription users will have a 10-hour trial from this date, while EA Play Pro (PC exclusive) will facilitate the Ultimate edition of the game while you are signed up.

Battlefield 2042 system requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 1600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Video memory: 4 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 560 or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 compliant video card or equivalent

Internet connection requirements: 512 KBPS or higher connection speed

Hard disk space: 100 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Video memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 6600 XT or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 3060 or equivalent

DirectX: 12 compliant video card or equivalent

Internet connection requirements: 512 KBPS or higher connection speed

Free hard disk space: 100 GB SSD