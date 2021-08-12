Battlefield 2042: Leaks video with gameplay from the technical test

Battlefield 2042 has a technical test in progress, and even with all the agreements that no material could leak from the game, one Chinese player managed to put more than eleven minutes of unedited gameplay on the network – and it’s worth mentioning, something that can be removed YouTube at any time.

The recording in question shows some of the new elements planned for the game, as well as vehicles and even the Plus menu that allows you to customize the character’s weapons a little more without having to leave the combats to perform this action.

Watch the video below and learn a little more about the fights planned for the new game, whether on the ground or aboard a vehicle:

Remember, Battleffield 2042 will be released on October 22nd for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with this first technical test running until August 16th – so we still have a chance for more leaked materials appear on the network over the next few days.