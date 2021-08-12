Battlefield 2042 Introduces Its New Operator, Irish; Skills

Battlefield 2042: Irish, one of the protagonists of Battlefield 4, will be the fifth operator available in Battlefield 2042. We know his main abilities. Battlefield 2042 introduces its fifth operator: Kimble “Irish” Graves. For fans of the franchise, it will be familiar: the soldier was one of the faces that starred in the Battlefield 4 campaign mode, so this year’s installment will be a direct continuation of that universe.

Irish will feature several special gadgets. Deployable DCS cover will protect you from hitting bullets and explosives, while the APS-36 system will shoot down demolition shells around you. Also, as a passive perk, he will provide additional armor and bonuses when taking down enemies.

“Kimble‘ Irish ’Graves is a natural leader and the commander of the specialists aboard the Exodus. Originally from Brooklyn (New York), his natural leadership qualities and combat skills help him protect the homeless, ”Electronic Arts explains on its official website. “Having learned firsthand the cost of war when he was a Marine, this skilled engineer is dedicated to protecting both his patrol and those who cannot fight for themselves.”

Bonus for booking

Game pre-orders will add the Legendary Battle-Hardened skin for this operator. In fact, the featured image in the header is the final version of the bonus. The cosmetic is not the only item that will accompany the pre-order: you will get early access to the open beta, the epic ACB-90 takedown knife from Baku, the epic weapon charm ‘Mr. Chompy ‘and the’ landing ‘player card background and’ old guard ‘badge.

