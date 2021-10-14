Battlefield 2042: Hazard Zone Mode Gets Trailer

Battlefield 2042: EA and Dice today released the first trailer for Hazard Zone, the third multiplayer mode for Battlefield 2042. According to the companies, the new mode comes to the game along with All-Out Warfare and Battlefield Portal.

In Hazard Zone, players must gather in groups of four people, each of whom can choose their style of play. Those who opt for a more offensive gameplay have Webster Mackay and Maria Falck at their disposal, who offer mobility and healing on the go for the group. Defensive players can opt for Kimble “Irish” Graves or Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, who use fortification systems and a turret. Other specialists will be released soon, offering more dynamism to matches.

In a press release, the companies claim that “Hazard Zone is an entirely new, high-risk, platoon-based game that combines cutting-edge gameplay with the best of the open world of Battlefield that fans have been experiencing for nearly two decades. “.

In the new mode, matches will have five main phases: setting up the strategy and selecting equipment; the insertion of the team’s players at the determined points; recovery, in which players can use scanners to retrieve information drives and combat enemies, occupation forces, and other elements of the game world; the first extraction, still without much detail; and finally, the last extraction, in which the remaining platoons fight to determine who will emerge victorious.

Winning a Hazard Zone match will grant players basic and additional rewards depending on the amount of data drives extracted during the match. The mode, in which “every bullet, every fight, every decision counts”, will offer quick matches, averaging 15 to 20 minutes, on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. On Xbox One and PS4, consoles of the last generation, the matches will be 24 people on smaller maps.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled for release on November 19 this year.