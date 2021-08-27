Battlefield 2042 Has Received Over A Million Cheat Attempts

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been released yet — something that should happen there in October — but there’s already a battalion of hackers trying to get cheats from the game. iWantCheats, portal specialized in this type of “products” (if we can call it that), is already offering several hacks for the new shooting game.

Among the available cheats are robots that aid in aiming, tools to annoy competitors, and other “tools” that are not available in the original game for obvious reasons. iWantCheats claims to have more than 1.2 million registered users who have never been banned from Battlefield series games.

This would be a sample of “quality of service” (lots of quotes here). “Security and discretion are priorities for iWantCheats. Our Battlefield 2042 hack is certainly undetectable, as we update as soon as a new patch is released by the developer,” says the site on the relevant sales page. In addition, the portal has cheats for Outriders, Call of Duty: Warzone, Sea of ​​Thieves, among others.

Service increasingly sought after

When it comes to CoD: Warfare, the developer has banned more than 300,000 users caught using this type of cheat since the game’s launch. This type of hack spoils the experience for anyone who wants to play smoothly — even more so in an online shooter.

As well the TechRadar portal observes, the growing popularity of streams has made the demand for these cheats to increase. After all, many “professional” players (more quotes) use them to look better than they really are — and there are already people wanting to hit Battlefield 2042 as soon as it’s released. It’s the pre-sale of cheats, friends.

With so many people chasing hacks for the new Battlefield, it remains to be seen if EA and Dice are already planning updates against these guys — updates for a game that hasn’t even been released yet, it’s worth remembering. Have you ever bought any of these?