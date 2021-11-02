Battlefield 2042 Gets Trailer Featuring Ray Tracing And DLSS On PC

Battlefield 2042 will be released soon, as early as November 19th, but PC gamers have even more reason to be excited by the date as Nvidia has released a new graphics-focused trailer with support for DLSS and Ray Tracing. Check out:

EA and Nvidia have partnered to bring benefits to owners of GeForce cards, which includes support for the Nvidia Reflex feature to reduce latency in matches, something even more important considering that this chapter of the series will be fully multiplayer.

According to an official press release issued by Nvidia, “PC graphics are at a new level thanks to ray-traced environments unique to computers. GeForce RTX-based machines have dedicated cores to deliver the best possible performance, and who plays for there you’ll have an experience unlike any other, with greater detail and no frame rate limitations.”

However, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers will all be able to enjoy multiplayer for up to 128 simultaneous competitors, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will only support 64 soldiers at a time and smaller maps. Check out the first hour of gameplay right above with the Voxel gang!

For those who can’t wait until the 19th, players who own the Gold and Ultimate editions will be able to start playing a week earlier. What did you think of these PC news? Did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comments below!