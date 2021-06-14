Battlefield 2042 Gets New Explosive Gameplay Trailer

Battlefield 2042: Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, an exclusive trailer for Battlefield 2042 gameplay. The images even show details about the natural disasters that will interfere in gameplay.

The title was officially unveiled this week by EA. Check out the new video below.

Battlefield 2042 will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC on October 22, 2021. So, what did you think of the trailer? Are you excited to play the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!