Battlefield 2042: Exodus: Short is released with characters from BF4

Battlefield 2042: Some time ago, DICE had announced that we would have a movie that would give a bigger glimpse of the universe in which the events of Battlefield 2042 would be set. In case you’re curious to know a little more, this Thursday (12) marks the release of Battlefield 2042: Exodus.

The story shown in this short film focuses on No-Pats, a group of people who saw their countries succumb to a series of events that triggered the game’s clashes. Another detail is the presence of two characters from Battlefield 4 in this recording: Kimble “Irish” Graves and Clayton “Pac” Pakowski, which practically confirms that the events of 2042 take place in the sequence of the fourth canonical game.

Check out Battlefield 2042: Exodus below:

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to arrive on October 22nd in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.