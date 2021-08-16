Battlefield 2042: EA Fights To Remove Leaked Content From Beta

Battlefield 2042: All the participants in the technical test of the video game have signed a confidentiality agreement that has failed to stop the leaks.The new EA DICE production will be released in just two months, so the developer is carrying out all the necessary tests so that the product goes on the market in the best possible conditions. During the past weekend, some users had the opportunity to participate in the technical beta of Battlefield 2042, a test that will help to detect and locate some problems. All these players have signed a confidentiality agreement by which they agree not to disseminate videos and images, but some have not respected it. Now, EA is trying to remove all that content from the network.

As Eurogamer anticipates, EA has submitted a series of copyright claims, especially for videos published on Streamable, so in principle they will be eliminated as requested by the company. Anyway, the filters must know that all those images introduce a watermark that identifies the user who has not respected the agreement, so it is to be assumed that the accounts of those players will be located and expelled.

No technical test on PS5

Initially, Electronic Arts planned to run the technical beta on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5. However, the study has reported on Twitter that they found a critical error in the build that they had sent to PlayStation, so it had to be canceled on that platform. It is not clear if they will carry out a new one on a different date, although they ask those interested to take a look at EA Play Testing, the website where you can register to have the option of accessing the betas of any EA game .

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.