Battlefield 2042: EA Denies Blaming Halo Infinite For The Game’s Problems

Battlefield 2042: In a statement sent to PC Gamer, the company acknowledges that they have thought deeply about what happened to the game. It was said on the Reddit forums that EA and DICE were blaming everyone but themselves for the problems of Battlefield 2042, a video game that has not even met the company’s own internal expectations. According to these comments, even Halo Infinite had come to the fore. However, the North American company has come out against the rumors and has denied that they have pointed out anyone from outside.

“These stories are not accurate in capturing the discussion and context, which was a deep and very humble reflection on the recent release of Battlefield,” said EA Vice President of Communications John Reseburg in a statement sent to PC Gamer. “We discussed the key lessons and the actions we were going to take, but we didn’t blame external factors.”

Online request for money back

The launch of Battlefield 2042 has occurred in a difficult climate for Electronic Arts, since from the beginning the community has complained about bugs and the lack of content and features inherent in the series. Faced with this situation, a group of users has organized a campaign on Change.org to request the company to return the money on all platforms. They consider that they have marketed an “unplayable” title and that they have broken their promises.

Battlefield 2042 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. From EA Dice they have guaranteed the future of the video game and have set themselves the goal of improving communication with the community and offering more transparency.

What is known for sure is that the first season will not be available until the summer. The delay is due to the fact that they need more time to solve the problems that the title is going through, which are not few.