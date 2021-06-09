Battlefield 2042 Confirms Release Date, Editions

Battlefield 2042: DICE confirms the release date for Battlefield 2042 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Battlefield 2042 will hit the market on October 22, 2021. The new DICE installment will debut the same day on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. On computer, it will be released through Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store. At MeriStation we have attended your digital presentation. You can know all the details through this link.

Battlefield 2042 Editions

Along with the date, the title will go on sale in three different editions. The Standard Edition will be sold in physical and digital formats at a price of $ 59.99 in the last generation and PC, while in PS5 and Xbox Series X | S it will do so at $ 69.99. It will have two special versions: the Gold Edition ($ 89.99 on PC and $ 99.99 on console) and the Ultimate Edition ($ 109.99 on PC and $ 119.99 on console). In a press release their content bonuses have not been disclosed.

How to get the Battlefield 2042 open beta?

What we do know is that those who pre-order the game will have early access to the Open Beta, expected weeks before its launch. A little later, starting on October 15, the trial period for EA Play subscribers will begin. Members will be able to play the full version for 10 hours.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise that brings together what players want: the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a lot of incredible and unexpected events,” explains Oskar Gabrielson in a press release, General Manager of DICE. The company summons us to July 22 to learn about a new game mode developed by DICE Los Angeles, the day on which EA Play Live 2021 will be held.