Battlefield 2042 Confirms Open Beta Date

Battlefield 2042: Members of EA Play and those who pre-order the game will have the opportunity to try the open beta in early access. Electronic Arts had its moment during EA Play Live 2021, where some of the titles that the company has underway were shown. We knew that Battlefield 2042 would not miss the appointment, so the new EA DICE production was present with its own panel. The North American company has confirmed the date of the open beta: next September.

Members of EA Play, Electronic Arts’ subscription service, as well as those who pre-order any edition of the game, will be able to enjoy early access to this open beta. Likewise, those who pre-order the Gold Edition and the Ultimate Edition will have the opportunity to access the full game a few days before launch, starting on October 15.

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate cross-platform play, as well as cross-progression. In this way, users will be able to play with other players regardless of the system they are on. The developer had a technical test planned to test cross-play, originally scheduled for early July. However, the playtest has been delayed and will now be held later this summer.

Focused on multiplayer

The first-person action game from the creators of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will dispense with the campaign mode, a mode that has been present in previous games. The idea is to focus specifically on multiplayer, which will allow to gather 128 players on the maps (only in the PC and current generation versions, since in the previous one they will be limited to 64 players).

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. If you have not tried Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the brand’s latest games, you have the opportunity to get them for free if you are an Amazon Prime customer. Thanks to Prime Gaming, the titles are available on PC at no additional cost.