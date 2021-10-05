Battlefield 2042: Base Version Of Game Is Now Cross-Gen On PS5 And Series X|S

Battlefield 2042: Electronic Arts announced that now the base version of Battlefield 2042 also offers the possibility of cross-gen upgrade on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Previously, this option was only available in the Gold and Ultimate versions of the game. Now, players can buy the title with an additional $10 price and have access to the game in both past and current generations.

In a post on its website, EA claims to have realized that “for many, it’s still hard to get next-gen hardware.”

“We want as many Battlefield fans as possible to start their journey with us on day one, and we want to give these players the peace of mind that their progress will be maintained whether they buy a new system for Christmas or later,” the statement continues.

This change means that gamers who are still enjoying their respective PS4 and Xbox One now have the option to purchase the Battlefield 2042 digital version only for these consoles for $59.99; or add another $10 and take the Bundle Cross-Gen for PS5 and Series X|S, which is coming out for $69.99, and continue your progress on the new consoles.

The new Battlefield is a multiplayer war game that brings together up to 128 players on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S or up to 64 players on PS4 and Xbox One versions (which also have reduced maps). The game is in Open Beta on PC and will be available in early access starting tomorrow on computers.

Delayed last month, Battlefield 2042 is now slated for a Nov. 19 release across all platforms.