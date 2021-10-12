Battlefield 2042 Announces Hazard Zone Mode; Date Of The First Trailer

Battlefield 2042: With just over a month to go before the release of the long-awaited shooter, those responsible for the game have announced the Hazard Zone Mode. We will see soon. Battlefield 2042 will star in one of the most anticipated releases of the year on November 19, the day it will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. During the last weeks, EA DICE has been revealing details about the different game modes that we will have at our disposal, and just a few minutes ago we met a new one: Hazard Zone, which we will know more about next October 14. The only information we have at the moment is that we will play in teams of 4 players.

As it could not be otherwise, a few seconds after the announcement speculation has been triggered by the community: from the possibility of emulating Call of Duty with the intention of implementing a modality with zombies, to joining the phenomenon of fashion and Betting on the Battle Royale formula are some of the possibilities that appear in the user’s pools. In just a couple of days we will get rid of doubts. Meanwhile, here you have the brief teaser shared by the official account of the title.

Battlefield 2042 | We’ve already played it: glimpses of a great delivery

During the hours that we were able to test the game, one of the keys that caught our attention is the presence of dynamic elements that modify the scenarios as the game unfolds, a unique feature in the popular Battlefield 4. We also liked the sensations when wielding weapons ; We believe that we can expect “a gunplay to match the latest installments”. Although it is still too early to draw conclusions, our first games gave us glimpses of what could be a great premiere for the series in the new generation. You can read our advance in the following link.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.