Battlefield 2042: A Petition Demands That EA Return The Money For “False Advertising”

Battlefield 2042: The title developed by DICE has not met the company’s expectations, although they hope to reverse the situation. The launch of Battlefield 2042 occurred between controversy. In addition to the bugs and problems that usually occur in online character titles during their first weeks, the lack of content and important features have been other controversial points. Along these lines, the community has launched a campaign on Change.org to demand that Electronic Arts return the money to customers who request it on all platforms. They accuse the company of “misleading advertising” and marketing the title in an “unplayable” state.

The petition seeks the support of 75,000 signatures and has already obtained the participation of more than 54,000 people at the time this news is written. “EA’s release of Battlefield 2042 has been a scam for all consumers who purchased the game for $70, due to EA’s misleading advertising,” the petition reads. “Battlefield 2042 has cost customers millions of dollars in damages and has angered thousands of consumers around the world.”

They accuse EA of not keeping their promises

As they recall (and cite reports from the players themselves), “Electronic Arts and DICE have not fulfilled many of the promises they made at launch and it has come out unplayable.” And they add: “Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically modify the ingame experience, to the point that many members of the community consider that it has been marketed unfinished.”

They remember that Steam has enabled the possibility of returning the game, but they point out that this should be the case on the rest of the platforms, which is why they request that the petition be supported. In case they exceed 50,000 signatures, they promise that one of the best lawyers in the country is willing to take the case against EA.

Battlefield 2042 has not met the expectations of the company. From DICE they have delayed the first season, although they assure that they will continue to support the product. It is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.