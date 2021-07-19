Battlefield 1 is due on Amazon Prime this week

Battlefield 1: If a piece of information running the network turns out to be confirmed, Amazon Prime service subscribers will get the chance to download Battlefield 1 at no additional fee on their consoles very soon.

The information in question was disclosed by the profile of Tom Henderson on Twitter, someone who already has a lot of credibility among players for disclosing data that end up being confirmed at some point.

It is noteworthy that, according to the message in question, the game would be available to the public from next Wednesday (21st), and considering that the same thing happened with Battlefield 4 a few weeks ago, this would not be a move at all. off the curve.

How about you, what do you think about the addition of Battlefield 1 to the Amazon Prime list? Do you like the idea? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.