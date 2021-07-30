Battle Royale Knives Out Announces Collaboration with Resident Evil

Knives Out, the battle royale from Chinese developer NetEase, started a collaboration with the Resident Evil series today, July 29th. The event is limited in duration and will feature cosmetic items and special weapons based on Capcom’s successful franchise.

Players will be able to release the look and Leon, Ada and Nemesis to use in the game. The collaboration also brings five new types of weapons, all with a look inspired by elements from Capcom’s horror games.

Event matches must be played between now and August 12th to earn Resident Evil themed items. During the period, it will also be possible to conquer a parachute with the Umbrella logo and a commemorative statue of a Licker.

Knives Out – not to be confused with the Rian Johnson movie – was released in November 2017 for mobile devices as a direct competitor to PUBG, not only in gameplay but in visuals as well.

The game is available for Android and iOS and has been looking for collaborations to stand out, like this latest one from Resident Evil. Before that, at about the same time last year, the game had an event featuring Neon Genesis Evanelion, offering cosmetic items and weapons, in a similar way to the current event.

NetEase has a large catalog of mobile games, which even includes a Marvel-licensed release, Marvel Super War.