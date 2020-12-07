Battery features of Xiaomi Mi 11 series leaked

Leaks about Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have increased lately. As the launch date of smartphones approaches, new ones are added to what is known about the devices. The 3C certification shows the battery capacities and features of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

According to the records; Mi 11 has 2390 mAh batteries and Mi 11 Pro has 2485 mAh batteries. However, it seems likely that these are just the values ​​of a single battery cell. Xiaomi is expected to offer 55W fast charging support on phones.

This technology requires a dual cell battery. Therefore, it is understood that the actual battery capacities of Xiaomi’s new phones will be 4780 and 4970 mAh, respectively. It is stated that the batteries of both phones will reach 100 percent charge within 35 minutes in the leak.

Leaks related to the Xiaomi Mi 11 series are not limited to this. Photos showing the cases prepared for both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have also emerged. Thanks to these photos, it is possible to get an idea about the back panel designs of the phones. Accordingly, there will be three cameras on the back of the Mi 11 built into a square-shaped module. The Mi 11 Pro will appear before users with four cameras placed in a rectangular module. It seems certain that one of these cameras is a periscope lens.



